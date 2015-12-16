Armored car heist in the Bronx is part of a pattern, NYPD says

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said on Wednesday that the robbery of an armored car in the Bronx this week appears to be part of a pattern.
In the most recent incident, Boyce said that a suspect waited for a courier to bring money out of a Westchester Avenue check-cashing business and then engaged in a shootout with the vehicle’s guard. Boyce said no one was hurt.
“This is a holiday miracle,” he said.
The suspect fled in a maroon-colored Honda with about $78,000 in cash, according to Boyce. A total of 14 shell casings were recovered from the street; the guard fired four and the suspect fired 10, Boyce said.
Investigators are looking into a similar robbery on Dec. 4 that they believe is related. That took place just a few blocks away from the most recent one, Boyce said.
Boyce said police believe there are at least two or three people involved in these robberies.