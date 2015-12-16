Armored car heist in the Bronx is part of a pattern, NYPD says

The suspect engaged in a shootout with the vehicle’s guard, Boyce said.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said on Wednesday that the robbery of an armored car in the Bronx this week appears to be part of a pattern.

In the most recent incident, Boyce said that a suspect waited for a courier to bring money out of a Westchester Avenue check-cashing business and then engaged in a shootout with the vehicle’s guard. Boyce said no one was hurt.

“This is a holiday miracle,” he said.

The suspect fled in a maroon-colored Honda with about $78,000 in cash, according to Boyce. A total of 14 shell casings were recovered from the street; the guard fired four and the suspect fired 10, Boyce said.

Investigators are looking into a similar robbery on Dec. 4 that they believe is related. That took place just a few blocks away from the most recent one, Boyce said.

Boyce said police believe there are at least two or three people involved in these robberies.