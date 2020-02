Cops nabbed an alleged arsonist who started fires in five stores in two Queens shopping centers Monday, police said. The …

The NYPD at a crime scene. Photo Credit: Lauren Holter

Cops nabbed an alleged arsonist who started fires in five stores in two Queens shopping centers Monday, police said.

The suspect, who was not identified, set fire to the Macy’s in the Queens Center Mall around 3 p.m. before heading to the Rego Center and setting blazes in four stores, police said.

No injuries were reported. The suspect was being charged at the 112th Precinct and was expected to be arraigned on arson counts, according to the NYPD.