ASPCA: Fulton the cat has new home after Bedford-Stuyvesant attack

This cat, named Fulton, survived an attack on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

The cat that was brutally attacked in a Brooklyn Chinese restaurant has a new home, just one day after he went up for adoption, an ASPCA spokeswoman said Wednesday.

His happy ending comes on the same day as his alleged attacker, Salah Zaid, was found unfit to proceed in court for the March 25 attack.

Fulton the cat was renamed after the street he was attacked on and put up for adoption, first reported by amNewYork, after he was choked, chased into the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant, slammed against a wall, and thrown through a Plexiglass window.

“The ASPCA is thrilled that Fulton was adopted on Tuesday and will be living with his new family in Queens,” an ASPCA spokeswoman said in an email. “Thanks to the NYPD and ASPCA staff, Fulton’s sad story has a very happy ending. However, there are still many wonderful cats looking for loving, safe homes at the ASPCA Adoption Center.”

Zaid was charged with several offenses, including felony animal cruelty. He was held without bail last month.

But Wednesday, Zaid was found unfit to proceed and will be monitored in a secure facility until he is deemed to be fit, a law enforcement official said.

Attorney information for him was not immediately available.