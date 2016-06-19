Astor Place cube returning in August, Parks Department says

Fans of the Astor Place cube will have to wait a for most of the summer for its anticipated return.

The City’s Parks Department told amNewYork Monday that the 512-cubic foot structure would be reinstalled in August and not Wednesday as previously reported.

Although there were fliers posted in the Village that gave a June 22 date for the art piece’s re-installation, the agency said it is being inspected by a conservator for final preparation.

“NYC Parks has historically contributed its expertise to the upkeep of the Cube,” Parks spokeswoman Maeri Ferguson said in a statement.

The Alamo cube was removed in 2014 and put in storage due to ongoing street construction. It was originally placed at Astor Place in 1967 as a temporary art installation, but was kept following positive community feedback.

The cube’s supporters can still head to the location this week to show their appreciation in creative ways.

Tuesday is the final day for “Creativity Cubed” project where visitors can write their favorite cube memories on a piece of paper that will be displayed on a clothing line at the site. In addition to the messages, over 250 fans created mini Alamo cubes out of construction paper and art supplies, according to Village Alliance member Will Lewis.