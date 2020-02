The medical examiner determined that a 22-year-old student drowned himself in a Central Park lake, where he was found Wednesday …

A phone and other items belonging to Aronno Haque, a student at Wabash College in Indiana visiting relatives in Queens, were found near the park with a note identifying the items as his on New Year’s Eve, a search of the lake, police said.

Wabash College President Gregory D. Hess said the school was “deeply saddened” by Haque’s death.