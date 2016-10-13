Baby born at World Trade Center Oculus with help from Port Authority officers, officials say

The baby and her parents were taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where a spokesman said they’re doing well.

Two Port Authority police officers helped deliver a baby girl inside the recently opened World Trade Center Transportation Hub on Wednesday.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said a man came up to Officer Matthew Binkowitz around 11 p.m. as he patrolled the Oculus near the Roberto Coin store, saying his wife was in labor.

Binkowitz called for additional police personnel and Officer Brian McGraw, a trained EMT, and Sgt. Aaron Woody responded, according to Coleman.

The officers then sprang into action, hanging drop cloths from a nearby display to give the woman privacy as she gave birth to a girl within minutes, Coleman said.

The newborn and her parents, identified as Mariam Suleman and Suraji Agbere, were taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where a spokeswoman said the family is doing well. The couple named the little girl Naheeda Agbere, according to the spokeswoman.

On Thursday, Binkowitz, Port Authority Police Lt. Scot Pomerantz and Insp. Ronald Shindel visited the family at the hospital. A hospital spokeswoman said Suleman wanted to thank the officers for all of their help.

Though this is the first time a baby has been born at the Oculus, which opened in March, for McGraw it is the second such occurrence in the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, according to the Port Authority. He also helped deliver a baby girl in the World Trade Center PATH train concourse in August 2015.