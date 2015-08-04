Baby born on World Trade Center PATH concourse

It’s the second baby the officer has delivered!

The new World Trade Center PATH platform has been unofficially baptized with a baby’s birth.

A healthy baby girl was born around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday with the help of Port Authority police on the concourse at the World Trade Center PATH station, the Port Authority police said.

The mother, who was with her husband and two-year-old son, was on her way to the hospital for delivery when she told Port Authority police that she thought the baby was coming immediately. Port Authority police officer Brian McGraw (a former Jersey City EMT) evaluated the woman, and determined she was right and Port Authority police then prepped the area for labor.

The woman delivered the healthy baby girl a few minutes later. Mother and baby were transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital via EMS.

This is the second baby Officer McGraw delivered.