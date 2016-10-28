Baby in stroller fatally hit by van in Queens, NYPD says

The van was backing out of a commercial driveway, police said.

An 8-month-old baby boy in a stroller was fatally hit by a van in Queens Friday morning, police said.

A 35-year-old woman was pushing the stroller on the sidewalk at Astoria Boulevard and 93rd Street in East Elmhurst around 10:20 a.m., the NYPD said. The van backed out of a commercial driveway and struck the stroller, cops said.

The baby, identified as Navraj Raju, was pronounced dead at the Elmhurst Hospital Center, police said. There were no other injuries, they said.

The driver, a 44-year-old male, remained at the scene and was taken into custody, cops said. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.