Bank of America to showcase five minority-owned businesses at Bryant Park Spring Market | amNewYork

Bank of America announced the five New York-based minority-owned businesses that will be showcased through the Small Business Spotlight at Urbanspace’s Spring Up Market at Bryant Park today through June 20.

Bank of America will provide rent-free booths to these five small businesses at the Spring Up Market, all of which have been disproportionately impacted by the Coronavirus. The chosen businesses will rotate in the booth throughout the spring market, with a new business opening up every two weeks.

The Small Business Spotlight had great success at Bank of America’s Winter Village at Bryant Park, thus extending the program into the spring. In addition to helping the business owners reach new customers, Bank of America will cover booth rental and the basic build-out of each shop, including flooring, lighting, slat walls, display shelves and signage.

“At Bank of America, we work to create opportunities and invest in programs that uplift the communities and individuals we serve,” said Anne Walker, President of Bank of America New York City. “The small businesses of New York City shape our neighborhoods, our identity and our local economy. The Small Business Spotlight was a transformative experience for the program’s previous participants, and we look forward to seeing how this extension will benefit these five new businesses,” she continued.

The five featured, all women-owned businesses are:

It’s Nola (Brooklyn): A plant-based, granola snack company selling healthy snacks full of seeds, nuts and dried fruits with bold Brooklyn flavors such as Sassy Mango Masala, Luscious Cranberry Coconut and Decadent Chewy Chocolate. It’s Nola’s mission is “to inspire and promote healthy eating and living,” and founder Margaret Barrow has committed 10% of the company’s profits to community college mentoring programs. Visit It’s Nola April 15 – April 28.

Cognitive Coaching Candles (Brooklyn): This small business specializes in beautifully crafted aromatherapy candles that improve the mind, body, spirit and overall physical and emotional well-being of a person. Founder Youlanda Bobb takes pride in each candle’s versatility; the butter wax can be safely applied to the body, skin, lips and scalp. Visit Cognitive Coaching Candles April 29 – May 12.

Padoca Bakery (Queens): This neighborhood bakery creates Brazilian-inspired baked goods made with all-natural and high-quality ingredients. Padoca is best known for its PDQ’s, or cheese breads made with cassava flour. If you’re looking for a sweet treat instead, their pastries, cakes and “Make & Bake” at home-kits are must-tries, too! Visit Padoca Bakery May 13 – May 26.

Yamato Indigo (Manhattan): Owner Sayaka Toyama creates everything-included, easy-to-use indigo dye kits using Yamato Indigo Dye, a natural-blend dye from Japan. Sayaka’s dye kits make perfect gifts or a fun afternoon craft. Pick your kit up at Urbanspace’s Bryant Park Spring Market to create a beautiful indigo masterpiece. Visit Yamato Indigo May 27 – June 9.

DA SPOT NYC (Brooklyn): A unique fashion boutique featuring 25+ indie brands by people of color, established by three independent creatives in 2017. Products include curated and handmade art, clothing, upcycled vintage, jewelry, home décor and lifestyle goods made locally. DA SPOT NYC “is more than a boutique, it’s a platform for creativity” and houses the C.A.N.V.A.S Art Gallery which features the work of local artists each month. Visit DA SPOT NYC June 10 – June 20.

Visit the Small Business Spotlight at the Urbanspace Spring Up Market in Bryant Park until June 20. Shops will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Small Business Spotlight booth is located through the 6th Ave. entrance to Bryant Park, between 40th St. and 42nd St. (located next to the fountain).