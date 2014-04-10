Banks offer free low-income tax filing

The tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 15. Photo Credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority / Meredith Daniels

The NYC Food Bank has teamed up with Santander bank to offer free tax filing services for low-income New Yorkers.

With the April 15th deadline to file fast approaching, Santander and the Food Bank are encouraging low income New Yorkers, including self-employed taxi drivers and child care workers, to go get their refund and learn about how they can file for free.

Services are offered at three participating Santander locations; Red Hook, Brooklyn, Parkchester in the Bronx, and Howard Beach in Queens, along with other locations across the five boroughs, including a number of libraries and banks.

“We’re always looking for way to lend our support,” said Joesphine Moran, Santander region president for New York and Northern New Jersey. The partnership is an example of what can be accomplished “when the public and private sectors join together to meet the needs of our community,” added city Department of Consumer Affairs First Deputy Commissioner Alba Pico.

To qualify for free tax assistance, New Yorkers with dependents must earn less than $52000 per year, or without dependents, less than $20,000.

Self-employed taxi drivers and childcare proivers are also eligible. Visit nyc.gov/taxprep for more info.