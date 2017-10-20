Police have a person of interest in custody in connection with a Brooklyn home invasion that claimed the life of a 91-year-old man last week, an NYPD spokesman said.

The person was being questioned by police on Friday, but no further details were known, the spokesman said.

Police have been searching for two people who they said stormed into the row house on Decatur Street, near Marcus Garvey Boulevard, in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 and tied up Waldiman Thompson and his wife, Ethlin.

The suspects put a sheet over their heads as they ransacked the home, police said. They then fled with an undetermined amount of property.

Ethlin Thompson, 100, was eventually able to free herself and call police.

Waldiman Thompson was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. Ethlin Thompson was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County for injuries to her leg related to being tied up.

The medical examiner’s office later ruled Waldiman Thompson’s death a homicide, citing sudden cardiac arrest.

Investigators released surveillance images on Tuesday of a person they wished to speak with in connection with the case. It was unclear if the person in custody was the same person identified in the photos, police said.

The NYPD and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams put up his own $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Adams called Thompson’s death "a tragedy."