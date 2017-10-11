A 91-year-old man died after he and his 99-year-old wife were tied up in a home invasion in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said.

Four men broke into the Decatur Street home in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 3:30 p.m., police said.

They tied up the couple and rummaged through the house, one of several row homes on the block.

After they grabbed an undetermined amount of property, they fled.

The woman was able to untie herself and call 911, meeting officers at the door and telling them her husband was still tied up inside.

The man was taken to Interfaith Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead there. His cause of death was not immediately clear.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was in stable condition, police said.