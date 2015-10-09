Ben Carson suggests Holocaust would have been less fatal if Jewish people had been armed

Presidential contender Ben Carson suggested Thursday that the Holocaust may have been prevented or stopped sooner if more Jewish people had guns.

“I think the likelihood of Hitler being able to accomplish his goals would have been greatly diminished if the people had been armed,” he told CNN. “I’m telling you there is a reason these dictatorial people take the guns first.”

Carson’s remarks came in the wake of controversial comments that he made about the Umpqua Community College shooting in Oregon.

Carson told Fox News that he would have tried to take down the gunman, who killed nine people and wounded nine others.

“Not only would I probably not cooperate with him, I would not just stand there and let him shoot me,” he said. “I would say, ‘Hey guys, everybody attack him. He may shoot me, but he can’t get us all.’ “