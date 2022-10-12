Bicyclist fatally struck by tractor trailer in Brooklyn

A bicyclist died of her injuries on Wednesday morning after colliding with a tractor trailer in Brooklyn.

According to police, at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 12 the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was riding near Parkside Avenue and Parade Place when the collision occurred. Reports indicate that the victim lost control of the bike and fell into the road.

Paramedics rushed to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld at this time.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.