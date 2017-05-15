Bicyclist hit by police car in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The NYPD officers were responding to a report of an assault, police said.

A bicyclist was hit by a police SUV in East Williamsburg on early Monday morning, May 15, 2017, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy of Katz’s Delicatessen

An NYPD car hit a bicyclist in East Williamsburg early Monday morning, police said.

Two officers were responding to a call about an assault in the neighborhood when the driver hit the bicyclist on Morgan Avenue near Stagg Street just before 2 a.m., according to authorities.

The police SUV was traveling south on Morgan Avenue, while the bicyclist was traveling north on the wrong side of the street, police said.

The unidentified man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in critical condition, but he was later listed as stable, police said.