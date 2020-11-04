Biden says he expects to win the presidency | amNewYork

Quantcast
Biden says he expects to win the presidency

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020.
By Trevor Hunnicutt, Reuters

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expects to win the presidential election, saying he believes it is clear his campaign is winning enough states to win the presidency.

“After a long night of counting, it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Biden said. “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

