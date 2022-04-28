Big Apple Buzz | Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian honor Jon Stewart, Gigi Hadid hosts star-studded birthday party and more

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian took their romance to Washington D.C. on April 24 for a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts which presented Jon Stewart with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Davidson was one of the many celebrities who made an appearance on stage to honor Stewart. According to The New York Times, the Staten Island native thanked Stewart for his advocacy work on behalf of veterans and 9/11 responders. Pete’s dad, Scott Davidson, was a New York City fireman who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.

The New York Times reported that Pete told the audience, “If my dad was here, I know he’d be happy that you’re looking out for him and his friends after all these years.”

Other celebs at the event included Samantha Bee, Steve Carell, Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Colbert (who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and joined remotely)……………

Gigi Hadid celebrated turning 27 on April 24 at the chic and exclusive Zero Bond, according to Vogue.

Since the weather in Manhattan was warm that evening, all of the 2016 International Model of the Year’s VIP guests, including siblings Bella and Anwar, mother Yolanda – along with friends Emily Ratajkowski and Blake Lively, were dressed to the nines in the most beautiful spring fashion anyone has seen in years. Says a source, “The party looked like a spring fashion show………..

The 2020 National Association of Broadcasters inducted NBC Nightly News and Dateline anchor Lester Holt into its Achievement in Broadcasting Hall of Fame on April 24, according to TV Newser.

In his acceptance speech at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, the veteran TV journalist told the audience, “I have so much respect for this medium (broadcast television) and so much belief in its future. It is important that none of us forgets where we came from, or who was there for us to help us succeed. None of us walked through that door of opportunity alone, our footprints were on the shoulders of others. “

Holt went on to say, “I am very proud to accept this honor – but let’s not forget that what we do is not for us, it’s not for our peers, but for our audiences.”……

Mayor Eric Adams was among the attendees at the opening of Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square on April 25. The restaurant’s owner, Don Pooh Cummings and Mary J. Blige, were also among the attendees.

Other celebs on hand at the private Black Tie Celebration included DJ Clark Kent, DJ Nice, and rappers Fat Joe, Shyne and Joe Budden.

The restaurant is hoping to aid in the economic recovery of Times Square. The exquisite soiree was sponsored by Hennessy……….

Renowned sports radio and TV talk show host Ann Liguori will be honored with the Metropolitan Golf Workers Association’s Winnie Palmer Award at their 70th National Awards Dinner on June 2. The Dinner will be held in Rye, New York at Westchester Country Club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Previously announced award winners include Dottie Pepper, Mike Davis and Mark Cannizzaro.

A native of the Cleveland, Ohio suburb of Brecksville, Ann has been a pioneer in the field of sports journalism for years. She was the first female host/producer of her own weekly, prime time show on WFAN-NY, was the first female host/producer of her show on The Golf Channel, “Conversations with Ann Liguori,” and is a published author, entrepreneur and noted philanthropist.

Said MGWA President Brian Crowell, “Ann loves every aspect of golf and has been an incredible ambassador for the sport. I’m not sure there is anyone in golf that works harder than Ann Liguori.” He continued, “She’s clearly made a mark in sports broadcasting, but the Winnie Palmer Award reminds us of her decades of service and charity. We are proud to celebrate Ann’s personal efforts and the positive impact of the Ann Liguori Foundation.”…………

We Hear

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, looked very elegant on April 26, when they attended the 2022 City Harvest Red Supper Gala in Manhattan, reports the Daily Mail.

The dapper actor, who is well known for his activism has been a longtime supporter of the organization, which raises money to provide meals for the needy. According to reports, the 2019 event raised more than $4 million, and organizers were hoping to reach an even larger goal, since the need for groceries in New York City has increased by 36 percent since the beginning of the pandemic.

Honorees for the evening included John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Sandra Ripert and French Chef Eric Ripert……..

Sightings

George Clooney‘s wife, Amal, arriving at a hotel in Manhattan on April 26………

Cate Blanchett at the 47th Chaplin Awards, which were held in the actress’s honor at Lincoln Center on April 25……..

Former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele at the premiere of Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known on April 25…..

Kirsten Bell at the New York Pops’ 39th Birthday Gala on April 25 at Carnegie Hall…..