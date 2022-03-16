Big Apple Buzz | Pete Davidson heading to space, J’lo invests in cruise business and more

Staten Island native-turned-Brooklynite Pete Davidson is flying to space on March 23 onboard Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin rocket, reports multiple outlets.

The Saturday Night Live comedian/Kim Kardashian‘s main squeeze, will join five other passengers on the Amazon billionaire’s space rocket Blue Origin, the company announced March 14. “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, and former New York Giant/Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan were the first two celebrities to take the flight.

Although very short, Davidson’s flight into outer space will give him some much needed distance from Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, who has been publicly threatening, harassing and stalking the couple. Davidson recently responded to West’s rants by texting the rapper a photo of him and Kardashian in bed together.

Other passengers on next week’s flight are CEO and investor Marty Allen, Sharon and Marc Hagle, teacher and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, a former NASA manager who has worked to promote commercial spaceflight……..

Sorokin on the move

Anna Sorokin is on the move again. The fake heiress, whose life of fraud is now the subject of the Netflix series, Inventing Anna, in which she is portrayed by actress Julia Garner, is being extradited back to Germany, her home country, reports the Daily Mail.

In 2019, Sorokin was convicted of fraud after she scammed a number of New York City socialites out of $200,000, stiffed the Beekman and W New York hotels, dined and dashed at the Parker Meridien, and attempted to obtain a $40 million loan from the bank. She used the name Anna Delvey and pretended to be a rich heiress with an eight-figure trust fund.

Sorokin was released from jail in February 2021 after serving almost four years of her four-to-12 sentence for good behavior. Upon her release, she immediately used some of her earnings from her Netflix deal that were left after paying her debtors, to rent a posh pad in Chelsea.

A short time later, Sorokin was arrested by immigration agents for allegedly overstaying her visa and has been at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York until March 14, when she was released. Sorokin tried to apply for asylum in the United States, but German newspaper Spiegel Panorama reports that her plea was denied……

J’lo signs on for cruise

The hardest working woman in show business, Jennifer Lopez has landed a new job as Sir Richard Branson‘s adult-only cruise line’s entertainment and lifestyle officer. The Bronx native is also an investor.

The company brought the actress, singer and businesswoman on board to help them ‘shape the future of travel on the high seas,’ according to reports. As well as bringing new ideas to the table to ensure passengers have ‘the most epic vacation ever,’ Lopez will focus on wellness and her cosmetics brand JLO Beauty will be available on the ship……..

We hear…

On March 26, music icon Al B. Sure! will face off against Hazel “The Latin Love” Roche at a celebrity boxing match for charity at the Showboat in Atlantic City. In 2020, Al B. Sure! was told by the doctor that he only had a few months to live. Since then, he has been able to completely bounce back after beating his life-threatening illness.

Al is being supported by boxing greats Mike Tyson and Shannon Briggs, who both grew up in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. Said Tyson, “Al B. is my dear friend, a sensational R&B superstar, and my brother.” ……..

Andy Sabin, who is the founder of the South Fork Natural History Museum has arranged to bring 40 cancer-stricken children from Kyiv, Ukraine to America for desperately needed treatment.

The kids were driven out of Ukraine to Poland under the cover of darkness and then airlifted to the USA. The majority of the young people have gone to MD Anderson and the Texas Children’s Hospital in the Lone Star State.

Sabin also worked with Eli Lilley, the pharmaceutical giant, to send over 33,000 vials of insulin to diabetics in immediate need of the lifesaving regimen in the Ukrainian capital. The drugs were airlifted by Sabin on March 3 and were secreted into hospitals in the capital on March 5 and 6…….

Although insiders tell Big Apple Buzz that Drew Barrymore‘s talk show is rumored to be going from one hour to 30 minutes, we also hear Barrymore is hoping her show will not be the next one to get the ax.

KNEWZ is reporting the actress is worried the Drew Barrymore Show will not be next on the chopping block after both The Nick Cannon Show and The Real were canceled on March 9 and 10. An insider said that producer’s on the actress’s show fear a decision could come “as soon as the next few weeks.”………

On March 11, lawyers for Alec Baldwin filed an arbitration demand against his fellow Rust producers, reports multiple outlets. The document claims the former 30 Rock actor was following cinematographer Halyna Hutchins‘ instructions when he pointed the gun at her and killed her. The document also maintains that Baldwin’s contract protected him from financial responsibility related to Hutchins’ death…….

Sightings

Chris Pine hanging out with friends in Manhattan on March 11……

Kelli Giddish, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T taking a selfie while filming Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in Central Park on March 11……

Rachel Brosnahan and Reid Scott filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on the Rockefeller Center ice rink on March 10…….

Oscar host Regina Hall at the premiere of Amazon’s Master at Metrograph on March 10……