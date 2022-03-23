Big Apple Buzz | No space for Pete Davidson, Sherri Shepherd laughs it up and more

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is not going to be on Blue Origin’s next space flight after the company pushed back their launch date by six days, reports CNN.

The launch of the Jeff Bezos-owned company’s rocket originally set for March 23 is now slated to fly on March 29, the company said in a tweet on March 17.

“Blue Origin’s next flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days,” the tweet said.

Meanwhile, Davidson was photographed picking up his girlfriend Kim Kardashian in a black Mercedes-Benz at LAX airport on March 19 as she returned from throwing a huge bash in Miami to celebrate her SKIMS Swim line. According to the Daily Mail, once inside The King of Staten Island actor’s car, the couple were seen “passionately locking lips” as the mom-of-four kids with Kanye West, placed her hands on his face. Who needs outer space when you have all that action going on?……..

After finding out the true paternity of many babies for over three decades, Maury Povich is the latest daytime host to announce he is going off the air in the fall of 2022.

“Maury” is ending his run and retiring after 24 seasons for NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios – and seven seasons before that at Paramount Domestic Television, where it was titled “The Maury Povich Show,” reports Variety. Povich’s exit comes as NBCU also ends another first run syndicated series, “Judge Jerry,” hosted by Jerry Springer, after three seasons.

Said Povich, “Six years ago when I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the ‘Maury’ show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!”…..

Plenty of laughs

Emmy winner Sherri Shepherd hit the Big Apple a few days ahead of her scheduled guest hosting duties on the “Wendy Williams Show” to host a weekend of comedy shows on March 18 and 19 at Caroline’s on Broadway. The four sold-out shows were headlined by transgender comedienne Flame Monroe, who hosts a podcast called Listen & Learn on Charlamagne Tha God‘s Black Effect Network.

The two evenings of comedy also featured Chicago-based Damon Williams, who hosts the Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Festival. Shepherd, who is set to premiere her own self-titled daytime talk show starting in September, told the crowd that she was trying out some new material during the performances to prepare to go on tour with singers Kem and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds at the end of March.

CBS anchor Gayle King was among the audience members for one show. Attendees said the BFF of Oprah Winfrey had a good time laughing at all the comedy, and even picked up the check for her entire table at the end of the night……..

Simmons and Maya in SoHo

New Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons, who was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, was spotted having brunch with his fiancee’ Maya Jama at popular SoHo celebrity filled eatery Sadelle’s, reports the Daily Mail.

Jama is a British TV and radio personality. The couple got engaged over the Christmas holidays after seven months of dating.

According to several media outlets, Simmons purchased the estimated $800,000 emerald cut diamond ring he presented his bride-to-be with on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia…….

Tipsy at the Townhouse

Luann de Lesseps has issued an apology to the staff of The Townhouse of New York City, following her “tipsy” incident there on March 17, according to People.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member shared a statement on March 19, following reports that she made a scene at the East 58th Street cocktail lounge, where she sang on the microphone in the piano room to fellow patrons.

As de Lessups posted on Instagram, “This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth. I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior.” She continued, “While I’ve made great strides over the years, there’s been times I’ve fallen. It’s one day at a time! I’m in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”……

We hear

Isabelle Bscher celebrated the opening of her 20th Century Masters exhibition at Galerie Gmurzynska on the Upper East Side. The show featured works by Christo, who famously created the orange gates at Central Park, as well as Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro and New York sculpture Louise Nevelson. The exhibition runs through the spring……

Julianne Moore was among the celebrities who attended the 2022 National Board of Review’s Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15. Other attendees included Licorice Pizza star Bradley Cooper, Will Smith, who picked up the Best Actor Award for his role as Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams in King Richard, Smith’s co-star Aujanue Ellis, who won Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the tennis stars’ mother, Oracene Price, and Zazie Beatz from The Harder They Fall…….

The cast of Life + Beth – including Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti, La Var Walker and more- attended the Hulu comedy series’ Big Apple premiere premiere on March 16….

Sightings

Emily Lund and Evan Mock filming season 2 of Gossip Girl in Manhattan on March 16…….

Blake Lively at the 20th Gem Awards at Cipriani on March 18……

Billy Porter at the opening night party for his production of The Life on Broadway at Encore New York City Center on March 20……

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman at a gas station in the West Village on March 20…..