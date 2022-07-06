Bigot sought for slugging and robbing man on West Village street

Cops are looking for a suspect who attacked and robbed a man outside of a West Village church last month.

According to police, at 1:30 a.m. on June 9 a 27-year-old man was walking outside of St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 81 Christopher Street, when he was approached by an unknown individual. The individual proceeded to punch the victim in the face while making anti-sexual orientation slurs.

The suspect then took the victim’s belongings before fleeing on foot into the subway system. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition for evaluation. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.