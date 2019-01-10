New Yorkers won't see a solar eclipse this year, but there will still be a few days when it's worth looking up.

Here are some of the astronomical events expected in 2019 and where they will be visible:

Visible from NYC

Total lunar eclipse/blood moon: Jan. 21

The sun, Earth and moon will align, with the Earth in the middle, putting the moon in its shadow. It is also called a Blood Moon because the surface will appear red.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in North and South America, according to NASA. It also will be the same night as a supermoon.

Supermoons: Jan. 21, Feb. 19 and March 21

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth. As a result, it may appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Blue moon: May 18

The moon on May 18 will be the third of four full moons in the season, which is known as a blue moon. There are other definitions of a blue moon, including when the moon actually appears blue because of particles in the atmosphere often caused by volcanic eruptions, but that is not what is projected to happen on May 18.

Mercury solar transit: Nov. 11

This occurs when Mercury passes across the sun and can be seen from Earth as a small black disk. On average, there are 13 transits of Mercury each century, according to NASA. This year, on Nov. 11, it will be visible in the eastern United States, South America, and parts of Central America, Africa and Europe.

Not visible from NYC

Total solar eclipse: July 2

The moon will cover the entire sun on July 2, but it will not be visible in the United States. The path of totality will be visible in parts of Chile and Argentina and over the southern Pacific Ocean.

Partial lunar eclipse: July 16

The Earth’s shadow will be cast over part of the moon on July 16. This partial eclipse will be visible in most of Europe, Africa and central Asia.

Annular solar eclipse: Dec. 26

The moon will cross between the sun and Earth, but it will be so far from Earth that it won’t completely cover the sun. This eclipse will be visible in parts of Asia.