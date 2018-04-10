LATEST PAPER
Woman’s armless, legless body found in Brooklyn park, NYPD says

A parkgoer found the remains and called 911, police said.

A woman's remains were found Monday evening in

A woman's remains were found Monday evening in Canarsie Park, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A woman’s armless and legless body was found in a Brooklyn park Monday evening, police said.

The remains were left near the pedestrian path at Canarsie Park, at East 86th Street and Seaview Avenue. Someone walking their dog in the park saw the body and called police at about 6:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

The woman was not immediately identified.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

