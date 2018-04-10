A woman’s armless and legless body was found in a Brooklyn park Monday evening, police said.

The remains were left near the pedestrian path at Canarsie Park, at East 86th Street and Seaview Avenue. Someone walking their dog in the park saw the body and called police at about 6:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

The woman was not immediately identified.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.