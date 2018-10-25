The NYPD was stepping up security and patrols at several locations throughout the city on Thursday, after several suspected pipe bombs were sent to prominent political and entertainment leaders, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, liberal donor George Soros, the Time Warner Center offices of CNN and actor Robert De Niro.

The department also stepped up patrols at locations that were affiliated with individuals or institutions that had received the packages, a high-ranking police official said.

The latest packages were discovered addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden at a mail facility in Delaware, as well at the TriBeCa building that houses De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant and the Tribeca Film Center.

"That device [was] very similar to the other devices that have been located in the last 48 hours, and it all appears to be from the same sender," Mayor Bill de Blasio, at an unrelated news conference, said about the device found at De Niro's property on Thursday. "This is an effort to terrorize people politically."

But while de Blasio conceded "we can't tell you how long this will go exactly," he encouraged New Yorkers to call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

"My family and I a long time ago understood that we're living in a time where unfortunately some people target public figures," he added. "I’m not going to be paralyzed by this. No one should be paralyzed by this."

By Thursday, at least 10 suspected bombs had been sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump, federal and local authorities have said. Each of the devices appeared in similar packaging with bubble-wrapped interiors and computer-printed addresses.

While Trump on Wednesday said there would be a full investigation and that, “acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America," he targeted the media for renewed criticism in a tweet on Thursday morning.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!" he wrote.

De Blasio said while it was "simplistic" to say this is all about Trump, he added that the president needed to "change his tone." De Blasio, however, doubted he would.

"The hatred that's out there has existed in this country for a long time. He has given it license, he has given it permission, he has made it easier for those voices of hate to come forward, that is a fact," de Blasio said. "And it's coming from the top and that makes it particularly unfortunate. But the hatred's been there and we have to address it at its root, which is really all of our responsibility."