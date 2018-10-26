Cesar Sayoc, the suspect arrested in connection with 13 bombs sent to prominent Democratic Party members and critics of President Donald Trump, was born in New York, records show.

Sayoc, 56, was arrested in Plantation, Florida, late Friday morning, according to federal authorities. His white van, which is covered in stickers supporting Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, was seized by authorities and hauled away on a flatbed truck as part of the federal investigation.

He is charged with five federal crimes, including interstate transport of explosives and threats against former presidents and other persons, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, adding that more charges were possible as the investigation continues to develop. If convicted, he faces up to 48 years in prison.

"This is utterly unacceptable," Sessions said at a Friday afternoon news conference. "We will not tolerate such lawlessness, especially political violence."

Federal officials at the news conference would not comment on the motive or the political nature of the case, saying it was too early in the investigation to discuss.

Sayoc's arrest came just hours after two additional explosive devices were discovered Friday morning. One suspected bomb, addressed to former director of national intelligence and CNN contributor James Clapper, was found at a United States Postal Service center on West 52nd Street in midtown. The other package, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, was intercepted at a mail facility in Florida.

Read on to learn more about Sayoc.

Sayoc is from New York

Records show he was born in New York and previously lived in Brooklyn and Edison, New Jersey. Sayoc was listed at an address in Bergen Beach in July of 1987, per records. Sayoc's grandmother was from Sheepshead Bay, according to an obituary published in the Fort Lauderdale Sentinel.

Authorities found a fingerprint on an EID

Federal authorities were able to lift Sayoc's fingerprints off of an IED, and its packaging, that was sent to Rep. Maxine Waters as well as an IED that was sent to former President Barack Obama, according to the criminal complaint.

"Once I knew they had a print, I was pretty confident we would be able to find the right person," FBI Director Christopher Wray said at the Friday news conference.

Possible DNA connection

Sayoc's DNA, on file from a previous arrest, may be connected to DNA found on two different explosive devices that were mailed to separate locations, Wray said.

Registered Republican

Sayoc registered as Republican in Florida in March 2016, according to voter registration records in the state.

Lengthy criminal history

Sayoc has been arrested several times, including a 2002 Florida case in which he was accused of threatening to use a bomb. His extensive criminal history also includes petit theft, grand theft and drug charges, according to Florida court records.

A bankruptcy filing

In 2012, Sayoc filed for bankruptcy in Miami, per court records. The only assets he listed were a 2001 Chevy Tahoe and a tax refund for $1,150, records show. A handwritten note on the petition noted that he "lives w/ mom." An inquiry to the offices of Christian J. Olson, Sayoc's lawyer on the petition, was met with a "no comment."

With Reuters and Newsday