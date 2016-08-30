Borough Park shooting: Driver of homeless service van killed, NYPD says

The man was transporting a client at the time of the shooting, the organization said.

A man driving a van for Win, an organization that helps homeless women and children, was killed on Aug. 29, 2016, police said.

An employee of a nonprofit that helps homeless women and children was shot and killed Monday in Borough Park while transporting a client, the organization and police said.

Nashan Henry, 36, was driving a van belonging to Win, an organization that provides homeless women and children with housing and services, around 12:20 p.m. in the intersection of 46th Street and New Utrecht Avenue, police said.

They said a suspect fired multiple shots at Henry, hitting him in the torso. Henry was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was an unidentified female in the van at the time of the shooting, police said.

Former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn is the president and CEO of Win.

“We cannot begin to express the sadness this incident brings to our organization, its staff, and our clients,” Quinn said in a statement. “Thankfully, no other persons in the vehicle were hurt in the incident.”

Quinn added that Win is working with the NYPD as it investigates the shooting, and the organization is taking extra security measures.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Win has suspended all operations of our vehicle fleet and enhanced our security protocols at all of our facilities throughout New York,” the statement said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified Nashan Henry as Henry Nashan.