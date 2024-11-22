The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in Bowery earlier this month,

Police are investigating a stabbing in Bowery that left one man injured earlier this month.

Authorities say that at 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 10, an unknown man got into a verbal dispute with the 25-year-old male victim in the vicinity of 95 East Houston St. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso.

The suspect fled the scene to parts unknown on foot. The victim was taken by paramedics to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect is described by police as a man with a dark complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black jacket, gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with black stripes, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.