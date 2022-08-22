Rangers’ own Brennan Othmann makes positive impact in 2022 World Juniors Tournament

The New York Rangers had seven prospects compete in the World Juniors, and all left their mark in their unique way.

Perhaps no player’s impact was felt more than Brennan Othmann.

The first-round pick in 2021 had a massive season in the OHL and is the top Ranger prospect going into the new season. His playmaking ability made him a proven commodity in the OHL for the Flint Firebirds, but his skill set continues to grow.

That was on full display throughout the World Juniors. The 19-year-old has always been a very good offensive player, but throughout the Ranger’s Development Camp, a question of physicality was brought up.

That quickly changed over a month later.

Throughout the tournament, Othmann made several physical hits and showed that he could be a two-way player on the ice. The new physical style of play was also mixed in with his playmaking ability. In a three-game span throughout the tournament, Othmann tallied all six of his points for Canada.

All eyes for the Gold Medal winners were clearly on Mason McTavish, and future first overall pick Connor Bedard, Othmann slipped through and quietly put up a very successful tournament.

The forward also had help from some fellow Ranger prospects as well. Will Cuylle showed flashes of brilliance, while goaltender Dylan Garland was a perfect 6-0 in net while totaling a 1.98 GAA, and .925 SV%.

Othman, Garland, and Cuylle highlight a prospect pool that has diminished over the last few years for the Rangers. That is to be expected though. With the Blueshirts now expected to be year-round contenders for the Stanley Cup, all future moves should be made with that goal in mind.

To still have a prospect pool full of young, and dependable talent is a very positive thing, and it only defends the bright outlook that the Rangers currently have on the future of the franchise.

With training camp just a few weeks away, Othmann and many other young prospects will look to solidify their spots, and potentially make their way to the NHL. If the World Juniors were any indication, it’s clear that the Ranger’s top prospect is more than ready.

