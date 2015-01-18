Brighton Beach boardwalk update condemned by Mark Treyger, Letitia James and more

“This is a piece of our history that is being ripped out,” City Councilman Mark Treyger said.

Elected officials and residents on Sunday called on the city to re-think its plans to replace sections of the Riegelmann Boardwalk in Brighton Beach.

City Councilman Mark Treyger said the proposed concrete renovations to the sections of the boardwalk between from Brighton 15th Street and Coney Island Avenue will change the character of the neighborhood.

“This is a piece of our history that is being ripped out,” he said.

The wooden planks were installed in 1923 but haven’t been properly maintained, according to the councilman. The Parks Department under the last administration proposed putting in the concrete path and there is still support for it, according to Treyger.

“The other issue is the crux of this is cost. They want to find an easy way out of maintaining the structure,” he said.

Borough President Eric Adams, Public Advocate Letitia James, Comptroller Scott Stringer were some of the leaders who joined Treyger and community activists for the rally.

The councilman said he hopes the show of force will remind Mayor Bill de Blasio that “our history matters; it is worth fighting for.”

The Parks Department said in a statement that the boardwalk will not be turned into a concrete roadway, and will instead be made using recycled plastic lumber boards and concrete, which the Parks Department is more structurally and environmentally sound. Construction is expected to be completed in time for the 2016 beach season.