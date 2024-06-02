Check out these 10 Broadway and Off-Broadway shows opening this summer

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie will reprise their performances as Princess Winnifred and Prince Dauntless respectively in the Broadway revival of “Once Upon a Mattress” this summer.

The summer has historically not been a prime season for theater in New York. Decades ago, before the introduction of air conditioning, theaters would actually shut down for the summer.

While far fewer shows premiere compared to the rest of the year, below are a dozen new Broadway and Off-Broadway shows to see this summer.

Home: The ever-busy Kenny Leon (“A Soldier’s Play,” “Topdog/Underdog”) directs a Broadway revival of this 1979 coming-of-age drama by playwright Samm-Art Williams (who died last month) about a young North Carolina farmer who takes a stand against the Vietnam draft and then seeks a new life in a northern city. Through July 21, roundabouttheatre.org.

Breaking the Story: In what will apparently be the last show presented by Second Stage at the Rem Koolhaas-designed Tony Kiser Theater in Midtown, Alexis Scheer’s journalism drama depicts a foreign war correspondent who considers whether to return to the frontlines. Through June 23, 2st.com.

The Comedy of Errors: While no Shakespeare in the Park productions are being produced this summer due to a renovation of the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park, the Public Theater is touring a free, 90-minute, bilingual musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s early comedy of mistaken identity at outdoor sites throughout the city. Through June 30, publictheater.org.

Dark Noon: This dark international comedy, which features seven South African actors and previously played the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, reimagines the history and mythology of the American Wild West and the Hollywood Western film through the eyes of its victims. Previews begin June 7, stannswarehouse.org.

Oh, Mary!: Writer-performer Cole Escola’s acclaimed comedy about a deeply distraught First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln during the weeks prior to her husband’s assassination will transfer to Broadway following an acclaimed and extended Off-Broadway run in the West Village. Previews begin June 26, ohmaryplay.com.

N/A: Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe (“On Your Feet!”) will play Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Mario Correa’s new two-hander, which will be directed by Diane Paulus (“Hair,” “Waitress”). Previews begin June 11, NAtheplay.com.

Titanic: The Encores! season comes to a close with a concert production of Maury Yeston’s 1997 Tony Award-winning musical about the famous ship disaster, which is unrelated to the blockbuster film that premiered at the same time and explores a cross-section of characters from different social classes. June 11-23, nycitycenter.org.

Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”: Once the longest-running musical in Broadway history, the Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S. Eliot anthropomorphic spectacular will be reimagined as an immersive drag ball competition on the runway. It will play the newly-opened Perelman Performing Arts Center in Lower Manhattan. Previews begin June 13, pacnyc.org.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: The Classical Theatre of Harlem, which presents Uptown Shakespeare in the Park at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, will stage a free production of Shakespeare’s romantic, magic-induced comedy, which will be set during the Harlem Renaissance. July 6-28, cthnyc.org.

On Beckett: Bill Irwin, who has appeared in the dramas of Samuel Beckett throughout his career (including “Waiting for Godot” and “Endgame”), is bringing back his one-man exploration of Beckett to the Irish Repertory Theatre. Previews begin July 10, irishrep.org.

Job: Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, who both appeared on the HBO drama “Succession,” co-star in Max Wolf Friedlich two-hander thriller (which played two different Off-Broadway theaters last season) about a big tech employee who seeks the help of a crisis therapist. Previews begin July 15, jobtheplay.com.

Once Upon a Mattress: The recent City Center Encores! revival of the 1959 fairy tale musical comedy will transfer to Broadway for a limited run, with Sutton Foster and Michael Urie repeating their performances as Princess Winnifred and Prince Dauntless respectively. Previews begin July 31, onceuponamattress.com.