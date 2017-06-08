Bronx boy shot in head by stray bullet has brain damage; suspect arraigned, prosecutors say

Community leaders in the Bronx are planning a candlelight prayer walk for a 5-year-old Bronx boy who was struck in the head by a stray bullet earlier this week.

Jaheen Hunter was celebrating his birthday in Morrisania when he was struck by a stray bullet on Monday, police said. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital before being transferred to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center where he underwent surgery to have a bullet fragment removed from his brain, according to the criminal complaint.

A police source said Jaheen was struck in the left side of his head and the bullet went through his brain before lodging in his skull. He suffered severe brain damage from the bullet and remains in critical condition, prosecutors and local officials said.

As Jaheen continues to fight for his life, local officials have organized a vigil for 5 p.m. on Friday at the corner of East 167th Street and Washington Avenue as a way for residents to “unite against senseless violence.”

Prosecutors said the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Michael Quiles, was targeting a man named Christian Foster when he opened fire just after 5 p.m. near 167th Street and Washington Avenue.

Instead, one of the bullets struck Jaheen, who was getting into a nearby car at the time. Foster was not struck by the spray of bullets.

Quiles, 27, of the Bronx, was arraigned Tuesday night on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with Jaheen and his family,” said Sidney Thaxler, Quiles’ public defender. “The incident is still under investigation and Mr. Quiles is entitled to a fair process. We’ll be reviewing the facts in court.”

Quiles has an extensive criminal history, including at least 10 prior arrests, a police source said.

He recently spent six years in state prison for taking part in the kidnapping and assault of a woman whose brother allegedly stole a safe belonging to one of the other kidnappers, per the Department of Correction and The Record News. He was released on parole in October 2016, according to DOC records.

On Tuesday, community leaders held a vigil outside of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, urging residents to pray for Jaheen.

“It’s about the love of the child of our neighborhood, of our community. It doesn’t just touch our family, it touches the entire community of New York City. What is done to one, it is done to all,” said Linda Kemp, who spoke on behalf of Jaheen’s family.

Quiles was remanded without bail and is due back in court on Friday, June 9, the district attorney’s office said.

With Alison Fox and Nicole Brown