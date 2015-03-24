Bronx cop who moonlit as pastor charged with assaulting teenager

An NYPD officer was released on his own recognizance last night after being arraigned and arrested in the Bronx for …

Vladimir Sosa, 38, an officer in the 46th precinct who also worked as an assistant pastor in a church, was charged with three counts of rape, endangering the welfare of a child and various counts of sexual misconduct.

The alleged victim was a member of the church congregation in which Sosa worked, and “the mother found out and complained,” said a law enforcement source.

Sosa is next due in court April 17.