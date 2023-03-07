Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Bronx double homicide suspect who allegedly shot and burned victims in car apprehended

By Posted on
Bronx double homicide suspect escorted by detectives at precinct
Police cuffed, 31-year-for a brutal double homicide in the Bronx in 2022.
Photo by Dean Moses

Bronx detectives cuffed on Tuesday the man whom they believe is responsible for a brutal double homicide in the Bronx last year in which the victims were fatally shot and burned in a vehicle.

After being on the lam for nearly one year, 31-year-old Jahmel Sanders was nabbed by the Joint Fugitive Task Force as he hid out in a Bronx homeless shelter, a source close to the investigation said.

Sanders was escorted out of the 45th Precinct in shackles by detectives Tuesday evening, and although he remained silent, he unleashed a smirk at cameras before being placed in the back of an unmarked police vehicle.

Sanders stands accused of brutally murdering two people last May. According to police, cops found a Sedan engulfed in flames on Shore Road near Pelham Split Rock Golf Course during the early hours of May 16, 2022.

Inside the vehicle, first responders discovered the burned bodies of 22-year-old Jesse Parrilla and 22-year-old Nikki Huang. In addition to suffering deep burns, both Parrilla and Huang suffered gunshot wounds to both their heads and bodies.

Police cuffed, 31-year-for a brutal double homicide in the Bronx in 2022. Photo by Dean Moses

Sanders is suspected of the cold-blooded crime alongside alleged gang member 34-year-old Steven Santiago, who remains at large. Police previously identified the pair for playing a role in the shocking deaths, and even offered a $10,000 reward for their arrests.

Sanders faces a laundry list of charges including murder, manslaughter, robbery, grand larceny, kidnapping, arson, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC