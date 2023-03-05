BREAKING: Five-alarm fire ravages Bronx supermarket

Bronx firefighters are still working to subdue a harrowing five-alarm fire that broke out in the Tremont section of the borough Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the massive blaze broke out at a supermarket located at 2096 Grand Concourse just before 10:45 a.m. on March 5. Units arrived to find lithium-ion batteries in flames from several e-bikes parked at the location, although it was not immediately clear whether they were the cause of the fire.

First responders were hindered by a double roof, part of which eventually caved in as the fire raged on. A mayday was eventually called and a short time later, firefighters working inside the building were evacuated — as were residents of nearby apartments, who could be seen spilling out onto the streets with their children and pets.

As of publication, multiple tower ladders have been put into operation and the Fire Department works to get the inferno under control.

It is not immediately clear if Sunday’s fire caused any injuries. However, at least three firefighters could be seen being loaded into ambulances at the scene.

In a one-on-one interview with amNewYork Metro last week, Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn discussed the deadly dangers of lithium-ion batteries — and the death toll they’re leaving in their wake. The chief said more than 200 fires relating to the dangerous devices — a were investigated in 2022.

“That’s a lot of fires,” he said. “People are dying.”

In an op-ed written by Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and published Friday by amNewYork Metro, she said more than 400 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in New York City in the last four years.

These fires start quickly, grow rapidly, offer little time to escape, consume everything in their path, and are very difficult to extinguish, Kavanagh said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Additional reporting by Meaghan McGoldrick and Dean Moses