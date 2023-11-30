Bronx family murder: Teen son arrested for horrific triple slaying, including 5-year-old brother

Police have identified the Bronx family found stabbed to death inside their apartment building.

Bronx police arrested a son who allegedly murdered his father’s new family, including his 5-year-old brother, in a heinous triple homicide last week, police reported Thursday.

Jayden Rivera, 19, was arrested on murder charges for allegedly brutally killing 38-year-old Jonathan Rivera, 33-year-old Hanoi Peralta, and 5-year-old Kayden Rivera.

According to police sources, Jayden Rivera was serving as a babysitter for his half-brother when he allegedly murdered his family inside their home located at 674 East 136th St. in a bloody frenzy. Police sources believed the suspect had suffered a psychotic episode.

At around 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 26, Jonathan was discovered in the building’s first floor hallway, lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound to the chest and a slash mark to the head. He also had lacerations to his hands — defensive wounds that he attempted to fight off his attacker, police sources said.

Officers then broke into a nearby apartment after seeing a body in a bed through a window. Inside they located Peralta, who had suffered a staggering 15 stab wounds to the back and seven wounds in the chest.

But their son, Jayden’s five-year-old brother, suffered the worst fate, as Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny explained Tuesday. Kayden “was disemboweled” on a bed, and had suffered numerous stab wounds.

Chief Kenny reported that grim evidence recovered at the crime scene only seemed to indicate the depraved nature of the heinous triple homicide.

“At the scene we recovered a very small kitchen knife and a pot that was dented,” Chief Kenny noted, so it appears that after they were stabbed, the victims were then beaten with the pot to the point that it was dented.”

Neighbors apparently heard bone chilling screams during the early hours of the morning on Sunday as the grisly crimes were apparently being committed.

“At 5 a.m. they hear someone screaming the Lord’s Prayer in Spanish in the hallway, and we have another neighbor at two o’clock in the morning state that they hear a male and female screaming,” Chief Kenny said.

Later, police reported, Jayden Rivera’s mother frantically dialed, telling operators that he was hearing voices. Responding EMS made the determination to whisk the disturbed man to Westchester County Hospital where he is being held for psychological evaluation.

During his time in the ward, he apparently told doctors that he “did something bad” and that he committed the crime because he believed his family wanted to hurt him.

On Tuesday, police said they were gathering probable cause to make an arrest. On Nov. 30, cops confirmed they had formally charged the surviving Rivera.

Rivera is charged with the murder of multiple Victims, murder with intention, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.