A firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm blaze early Thursday morning in the Bronx, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the three-story building on Third Avenue around 5 a.m. and spread to the second, officials said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan, the FDNY said. There were no other injuries reported.

The fire was under control by 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

The first floor of the building is occupied by a home appliance business and the two floors above are apartments. The FDNY could not immediatley confirm if the apartments were occupied at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.