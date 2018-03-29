News Bronx fire leaves firefighter injured, FDNY says A firefighter was injured battling a two-alarm blaze in the Bronx Thursday morning, the FDNY says. Photo Credit: Paloma Cruz By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated March 29, 2018 8:35 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm blaze early Thursday morning in the Bronx, the FDNY said. The fire broke out on the first floor of the three-story building on Third Avenue around 5 a.m. and spread to the second, officials said. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan, the FDNY said. There were no other injuries reported. The fire was under control by 7:30 a.m., authorities said. The first floor of the building is occupied by a home appliance business and the two floors above are apartments. The FDNY could not immediatley confirm if the apartments were occupied at the time of the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.