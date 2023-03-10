A Bronx man was arrested for allegedly killing a man in a Times Square shooting last month.

Nasir Valenzuela, 19, was arrested in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Idressa Siby. Valenzuela was picked up in New Jersey on March 10 before being transferred back to Midtown for his arrest.

At around 5:37 p.m. on Feb. 9, Valenzuela allegedly got into an argument with Siby at the corner of 44th Street and 8th Avenue in Times Square. The argument escalated and Valenzuela allegedly shot Siby, striking him on the right side of his chest.

Siby tried to flee but ultimately collapsed after making it a block to Chick-fil-A. Police say that MS repeatedly attempted to revive Siby at the scene with CPR before he was taken to Mt. Sinai West, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources say that Valenzuela, who is said to be a drill rapper, and Siby were known to each other and that Siby was the intended target. Valenzuela was charged with murder in the second degree.