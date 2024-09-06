Bronx man shot to death outside his home in broad daylight

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot to death a 26-year-old man outside his Bronx home Thursday afternoon.

According to law enforcement sources, on Sept. 5, just after 5 p.m., officers from the 48th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a person shot outside 1898 Belmont Ave. in East Tremont.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Mario Guerrero, who lived at the address, with a gunshot to his head.

EMS responded and pronounced Guerrero dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the suspect was able to get away, fleeing northbound on Belmont Avenue before officers arrived. Ballistic evidence was found on site.

While police could not yet determine a motive for the killing, they provided a description of the suspected gunman, who remains at large. Police describe him as having a dark complexion and being about 5 feet 10 inches tall with braided hair. He was last seen wearing all black and carrying a black book bag.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.