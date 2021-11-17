Bronx Night Market sets up shop at New York Botanical Garden GLOW holiday show

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Let it GLOW!

The Bronx Night Market, produced by MASC Hospitality Group, will join the second edition of the GLOW Holiday show at the New York Botanical Garden as their official food partner. The pop-up will start on Nov. 24 on specific days from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

All big foodies of New York City will have an opportunity to try different kinds of food at the Bronx Night Market’s selection of vendors such as Cupcake Me, Downeast Lobstah, Cuzin’s Duzin, Twister Cakes NYC, La Braza, Tacos El Guero, Harlem Seafood Soul, Corb the Chef, Rellenos, Mama Silog and much more.

All these deliciousnesses can be enjoyed by walking around 1.5 miles of colorful displays. On the opening night, Nov. 24, you can save 50% on your ticket and enjoy eclectic food concepts, music, dance and art performances. Everyone can use the promo code FRIEND50 at nybg.org

For more information, visit www.bronxnightmarket.com.