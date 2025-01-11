Bronx teen stabbing: Suspect accused of killing has long rap sheet and history of mental illness, law enforcement says

Waldo Mejia, 29, stands accused of walking up to Caleb Rijos, 14, as he stood on the sidewalk in front of 234 East 149th St. in Mott Haven at about 9:25 a.m. on Jan. 10 and stabbing him in a disturbing, unprovoked attack.

A Bronx man arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death on Friday had an extensive history of mental health issues — something which led law enforcement to again demand change in the Big Apple.

Waldo Mejia, 29, stands accused of walking up to Caleb Rijos, 14, as he stood on the sidewalk in front of 300 East 138 St. in Mott Haven at about 9:25 a.m. on Jan. 10 and stabbing him in a disturbing, unprovoked attack.

According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, one of the stab wounds pierced Rijos’ heart. The teenager, who had been on his way to school, collapsed between two parked cars and immediately called his father with his dying breath.

“He called his father and told his father that he couldn’t breathe and that he was scared, and his father heard him dying,” Clark said. “This murder is unfathomable to think about the level of this tragedy. Caleb was a good student. He was a football player at the Bronx Leadership Academy.”

Rijos was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but his injuries were too severe; he died a short time later.

Law enforcement sources said Mejia had been wanted for a Jan. 5 incident in Mott Haven, during which he reportedly attacked a 38-year-old man walking down the stairs leading to the 3rd Avenue-East 138th Street subway station. The victim suffered a gash to the left arm. EMS took the victim to a local hospital, where he received several stitches to close the wound.

Transit cops were able to recognize Mejia from surveillance footage and linked him to both attacks. Officers then tracked him down as he tried to enter his home in Mott Haven where police took him into custody and recovered a bloody knife.

Mejia was escorted out of the 40th Precinct on Saturday afternoon in cuffs. Waiting reporters peppered him with questions, and the agitated suspect responded by threatening the press with bodily harm.

“I don’t know what y’all are doing here,” Mejia said as he was placed in the back of an unmarked police vehicle. “I am going to beat your asses.”

Mejia is charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

A history of violence, and mental illness

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed Saturday that Mejia has an extensive rap sheet and a history of mental illness issues.

“Mr. Mejia is a career criminal with four prior unsealed arrests. The most recent one occurred on Nov. 27, 2024, when Mr. Mejia was arrested for stabbing another victim’s ring camera with a kitchen knife, and importantly, was released on his own recognizance the very next day,” Tisch said. “In 2019, Mr. Mejia was arrested for burglary and arson after lighting another victim’s residence on fire. And in 2017, he was found to be in possession of a 9 mm gun loaded with nine rounds, including one in the chamber.”

Tisch said she hopes this tragic incident will lead to more available resources to keep the mentally ill off the streets.

“A brutal, unprovoked killing of a 14-year-old child by a career criminal, a recidivist over and over again, with a history of mental health interactions with the NYPD,” the commissioner said. “How many times does the mayor have to keep talking about this before something changes? I’m hopeful something will change. Let this be the call to action.”

The incident occurred more than a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her intention to seek state legislative approval to empower New York City and other localities to involuntarily hospitalize the severely mentally ill.