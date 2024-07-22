Brazen Bronx shooting leaves two wounded; MTA bus hit by stray shot

Two men were shot and a stray bullet pierced an MTA on Monday afternoon after gunfire erupted in the Bronx.

Two men were shot and a stray bullet pierced an MTA bus in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said the bullets flew at around 3:24 p.m. on July 22 near 2704 3rd Ave. in Mott Haven after three gunmen opened fire. As of Monday evening, detectives had yet to figure out a motive for the gunfire.

The unidentified perpetrators were last seen fleeing westbound on East 135th Street, cops said.

During the mayhem, police reported, an 18-year-old man was struck in the right leg and a 67-year-old man was shot in the left leg. EMS rushed both victims to Lincoln Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, a stray bullet also penetrated the left, passenger side window of a BX21 bus. Nobody on the bus was injured by the flying projectile.

Officers from the 40th Precinct could be seen speaking to passengers on the bus while detectives combed over shell casings left beside blood on the street.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.