Sick celebration: Suspects who stabbed Bronx man to death threw party afterward at local bar, cops say

Police believe the suspects who fatally stabbed a Bronx man this past weekend toasted the deadly deed at a local bar following the attack.

According to police sources, 27-year-old Keven Ramirez, of Mount Eden in the Bronx, got into an argument with a group outside of 1459 Wythe Place at around 1:06 a.m. on April 21.

Authorities say a group of suspects was also apparently lounging on the street when some kind of dispute occurred.

“They were getting a little loud, a little rowdy,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stated after reviewing video evidence.

Things turned deadly, authorities said, when a suspect stabbed Ramirez with a kitchen knife in the chest. Chief Kenny said the single thrust punctured his mammary artery, causing massive internal bleeding.

Chief Kenny described the victim of having a gaping chest wound. Amazingly, however, he still managed to walk into BronxCare Health System Hospital seeking treatment. Doctors attempted to save the victim’s life by performing a transfusion consisting of a whooping 30 units of blood.

That effort, however, proved unsuccessful; Ramirez went into cardiac arrest and he died at 10:35 a.m.

Meanwhile, two of the men identified as suspects were seen fleeing to a bar immediately after the attack.

“We have identified two of the perpetrators from the group run about two blocks to 213 East 170 St., it’s about two blocks away, where they go into a local tavern and order a bucket of Coronas to celebrate that kill,” Chief Kenny said. “We pulled the video from inside the bar, we can see black and white images of them in the bar.”

Police say the pair spotted, after their drinking session, walking to the 170th Street train station, where they disappeared out of the camera’s sight.

The murder weapon has been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.