A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot on E. 162nd St. in the Bronx on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who fatally shot a 16-year-old boy earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said Alberto Roque of Third Avenue in the Bronx was gunned down outside 508 East 162 St. in Melrose on June 17 at around 9:08 p.m., less than a mile from where he lived.

When officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting, they found the young victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

EMS responded and rushed Roque to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in critical condition. He was pronounced dead the next day, June 18.

No weapons were recovered at the scene, but police found a total of 10 shell casings.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The murder rate in the 42nd Precinct is down year to date almost 67% from this time last year, according to the latest crime statistics, but other serious crimes including rape, robbery and felony assault are up more than 7% for the same time period.