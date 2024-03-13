The location on Cauldwell Avenue in the Bronx where a 17-year-old boy was gunned down on March 7, 2024.

Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect Tuesday in connection with the murder of a teenager in the Bronx earlier this month.

Detectives from the Bronx Violent Felony Squad, who were leading the investigation since last week, apprehended the suspect, whose name is being withheld due to his age, at 12:15 p.m. on March 12, NYPD officials said.

Law enforcement agents accuse the suspect of gunning down 17-year-old Laquai Dash, of the Bronx, at 762 Cauldwell Ave. in Melrose at about 4:15 p.m. on March 7.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to multiple 911 calls at the location, and found Dash of the Bronx with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Authorities say the victim and suspect may have been involved in a dispute at the location, but did not know each other.

EMS brought Dash to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are charging the suspect with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Year to date, murders in the 40th Precinct are up 50% and felony assaults are up 7.5 percent. In total, crime in the area is up almost 14%, according to the most recent CompStat data.