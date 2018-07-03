A ninth suspect was arrested on Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz last month, police said.

Diego Suero, 29, who police said was also a suspected member of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-and-second-degree gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.

Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” was fatally stabbed in the neck on June 20 after being dragged from a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. He was able to run to a nearby hospital, but collapsed and did not survive.

Previously, eight men, some of whom are alleged members of the Trinitarios gang, were arrested in connection to the murder.

Kevin Alvarez, 19, of the Bronx, was the first to be arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault. Days later, Elvin Garcia, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The next day, six suspects who were taken into custody in Paterson, New Jersey, were brought to New York and charged with varying offenses. Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, New York; Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson; and Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24, of the Bronx, were charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault, police said. Charges against Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx, Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx, and Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx, included second-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault.

The death of Guzman-Feliz, who was part of the NYPD’s Explorer program and dreamed of becoming a detective, sparked citywide outrage and caught the attention of celebrities as well as top NYPD officials.