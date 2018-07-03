LATEST PAPER
81° Good Evening
Justice for ‘Junior’: 9th arrest in death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, NYPD says

Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was fatally stabbed outside of a Belmont bodega on June 20.

Diego Suero, the ninth suspect in the arrest

Diego Suero, the ninth suspect in the arrest of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, above, was charged with second-degree murder and more. Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
A ninth suspect was arrested on Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz last month, police said.

Diego Suero, 29, who police said was also a suspected member of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-and-second-degree gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.

Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” was fatally stabbed in the neck on June 20 after being dragged from a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. He was able to run to a nearby hospital, but collapsed and did not survive.

Previously, eight men, some of whom are alleged members of the Trinitarios gang, were arrested in connection to the murder.

Kevin Alvarez, 19, of the Bronx, was the first to be arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault. Days later, Elvin Garcia, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The next day, six suspects who were taken into custody in Paterson, New Jersey, were brought to New York and charged with varying offenses. Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, New York; Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson; and Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24, of the Bronx, were charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault, police said. Charges against Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx, Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx, and Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx, included second-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault.

The death of Guzman-Feliz, who was part of the NYPD’s Explorer program and dreamed of becoming a detective, sparked citywide outrage and caught the attention of celebrities as well as top NYPD officials.

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

