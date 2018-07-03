News Justice for ‘Junior’: 9th arrest in death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, NYPD says Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was fatally stabbed outside of a Belmont bodega on June 20. Diego Suero, the ninth suspect in the arrest of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, above, was charged with second-degree murder and more. Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated July 3, 2018 4:41 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A ninth suspect was arrested on Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz last month, police said. Diego Suero, 29, who police said was also a suspected member of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-and-second-degree gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon. Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” was fatally stabbed in the neck on June 20 after being dragged from a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. He was able to run to a nearby hospital, but collapsed and did not survive. Previously, eight men, some of whom are alleged members of the Trinitarios gang, were arrested in connection to the murder. Kevin Alvarez, 19, of the Bronx, was the first to be arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault. Days later, Elvin Garcia, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. The next day, six suspects who were taken into custody in Paterson, New Jersey, were brought to New York and charged with varying offenses. Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, New York; Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson; and Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24, of the Bronx, were charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault, police said. Charges against Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx, Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx, and Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx, included second-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault. The death of Guzman-Feliz, who was part of the NYPD’s Explorer program and dreamed of becoming a detective, sparked citywide outrage and caught the attention of celebrities as well as top NYPD officials. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic ‘Stand with Junior’ mural immortalizes slain Bronx teenArtist Chris Pyrate credits Guzman-Feliz's friends for inspiration for the mural. Police Foundation, NYPD create scholarship honoring ‘Junior’Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was a member of the NYPD Explorer program. ‘Junior’ was planning a Six Flags trip with fellow ExplorersLesandro Guzman-Feliz was passionate about the NYPD program, his adviser said. ‘My heart is broken’: Mourners gather to honor Bronx teenLesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz's murder "touched the whole world," one mourner said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.