Forklift operator dead after accident at Bronx warehouse, NYPD says

A forklift operator was killed in an accident at a Bronx warehouse Thursday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Genius

A 43-year-old forklift operator died Thursday morning after an accident at a Bronx warehouse, police said.

The operator, who was not immediately identified, was found with a head injury at about 1 a.m. inside the warehouse at 240 Food Center Dr. in Hunts Point, police said.

He had been driving the forklift and somehow came in contact with a low-hanging beam, an NYPD spokesman said.

The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but no criminality is suspected.