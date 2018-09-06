Forklift operator dead after accident at Bronx warehouse, NYPD says

A 43-year-old forklift operator died Thursday morning after an accident at a Bronx warehouse, police said.
The operator, who was not immediately identified, was found with a head injury at about 1 a.m. inside the warehouse at 240 Food Center Dr. in Hunts Point, police said.
He had been driving the forklift and somehow came in contact with a low-hanging beam, an NYPD spokesman said.
The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, but no criminality is suspected.