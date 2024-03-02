Bronx woman beaten to death in her apartment: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are investigating the brutal death of a woman found fatally beaten in her apartment on Friday night.

Police said the vicim, a 38-year-old woman, was found inside the Overlook Apartments at 240 West 167th St. in Highbridge at about 10:09 p.m. on March 1.

Officers from the 44th Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call regarding a past assault. Upon arrival, they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the scene; police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

The victim’s body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police sources said on Saturday morning that the victim’s boyfriend had been taken into custody on an unrelated matter, and is being questioned. Charges against him are still pending.

As for the victim’s death, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.