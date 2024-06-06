Cold case solved: Ohio man nabbed for killing Bronx mom in 2005

A man was arrested for killing a Bronx woman in her Grand Avenue home in 2005.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

After nearly two decades, police say they finally caught the suspect who killed a Bronx woman in her home on the eve of Thanksgiving 2005.

According to law enforcement officials, police arrested James Devore, 54, on Wednesday for killing his ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Erica Robinson, on Nov. 23, 2005.

Authorities first reported that Devore was arrested within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx, but later said he was apprehended in Ohio.

Devore, whose address is listed as 884 Brookfield Drive in Mansfield, Ohio, stabbed Robinson to death in her home at 1246 Grand Ave. in Morris Heights, police sources said.

According to a New York Post article from 2005, Robinson’s 12-year-old daughter found her lying in a pool of blood at around 7:15 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found Robinson unconscious with a stab wound to the chest.

Robinson’s landlord at the time, Jerome Blount, was interviewed in the article. He said she moved into his building from a homeless shelter the year before she was killed.

“She was a happy person. She was happy all the time,” Blount said. “She was jolly, nice and respectful.”

DNA evidence led authorities to Devore’s arrest. He is charged with second-degree murder.