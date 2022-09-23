New York City’s largest free literary celebration, the Brooklyn Book Festival, has unveiled their packed roster for this year’s festivities.

The festival returns with a strong lineup of local, national and international authors for spirited discussions of contemporary works. From Sept. 25 through Oct. 3, book lovers are invited to come hear some of today’s most acclaimed authors and be introduced to some up-and-coming talents.

The Brooklyn Book Festival, started in 2006, was launched to address the need for a major literary event which embraced the diverse communities in New York City.

The festival’s mission is to support the literary community through free and low-cost programs that connect readers with authors, booksellers and publishers.

Over 150 authors will attend the Virtual Festival Day and in-person Festival Day, including Elif Batuman, Angeline Boulley, Joyce Carol Oates, Paisley Currah, Hernan Diaz and more.

Children’s Day illustrators attending the event will include Vera Ahiyya, Ethan M. Aldridge, Mac Barnett, Johnnie Christmas, Dhonielle Clayton, Brandy Colbert, Julie C. Dao and others, and authors Mary Jo Bang, Kate Beaton, Jeannette Clariond, Angie Cruz and more will attend Bookend Day.

The festival encompasses Bookend Events, taking place September 25 through October 3 in all five boroughs of the city and virtually; Virtual Festival Day on Sunday, September 25; Children’s Day on Saturday, October 1 at Brooklyn Commons in MetroTech; and its flagship Festival Day on Sunday, October 2, in Downtown Brooklyn’s Borough Hall area.

In addition to in-person events, both Children’s Day and Festival Day will include a vibrant Literary Marketplace, which will feature hundreds of authors, publishers, and literary organizations.

For more information, visit the Brooklyn Book Festival website.