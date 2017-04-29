Brooklyn boy dies after concrete planter box falls on his head, cops say

A Brooklyn community is showing support for the family of an 8-year-old boy who died Thursday after police said a concrete planter box fell on him outside his home in Marine Park.

Kevin Reilly was climbing up a first-floor window of the home on Ryder Street, near Avenue U, when he reached for the planter box and it came loose, hitting him in the face around 5:30 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, but did not survive, according to cops.

On Friday, a Gofundme page was set up to help Kevin’s mother and father, who the organizer said are “devastated.”

“KJ was an 8-year-old boy who would light up any room he walked into and put a smile on anyone’s face he came into contact with,” the Gofundme page says, adding that he also leaves behind an older and a younger sister. “Any donations that can be made to lessen the burdens of this heartbroken family would be greatly appreciated. Rest in peace always sweet KJ.”

The Gofundme page surpassed its goal of raising $50,000, with more than $60,000 raised as of Saturday morning. It remains unclear what the funds would be used for.

A request for comment from the page’s organizer, Elizabeth Schnell, was not immediately returned.

Meanwhile, the Gerritsen Beach Little League was set to hold a candlelight vigil in Kevin’s memory at Larry Veiling Field in Gerritsen Beach Friday evening.

“There are no words to say to help anyone feel better. … This going to hurt everyone in this community for a long, long time to come,” the Gerritsen Beach Little League Facebook post said.

The organization canceled all of its T-ball games for the weekend after learning of Kevin’s death, according to its Facebook page.