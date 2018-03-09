Car hits pedestrians in Brooklyn, injuring at least 9, officials say

A paraplegic driver lost control of his car, jumped the curb and slammed into several pedestrians, including a 6-year-old boy, in Brooklyn Thursday night, police and fire officials said.

The car came to a stop after crashing into a nail salon on Nostrand Avenue, near Glenwood Road, in East Flatbush just before 7:10 p.m., according to police.

At least nine people were hurt in the accident, the FDNY said. Three of them — a 6-year-old boy, 49-year-old woman and 35-year-old man — were taken to the hospital, but were in stable condition by Friday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

The driver uses a device to operate his vehicle, and it appeared the device malfunctioned, causing the crash, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for observation, but was not seriously injured, according to police. He was not expected to be charged, according to a police source.

The crash comes just days after two children were killed while crossing a street with their mothers in Park Slope, Brooklyn.